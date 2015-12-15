College President Finishing 1500 Mile Run In Hood River

Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook will conclude his 1,500 mile run to bring attention to the needs of community college students around Oregon in Hood River on Thursday morning. Community runners can join Cook in the final stretch of his run. He will start from the CGCC campus on 1730 College Way in Hood River at 8 a.m. Thursday and follow Indian Creek Trail two-and-a-half miles to the finish line at Slackwater Beach. He will finish the run off with a plunge into the Columbia River. Cook has spent his summer running on a route that connected all seventeen of Oregon’s community colleges. He wants to raise awareness and support for the basic needs of community college students.