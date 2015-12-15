City Of White Salmon Finishes Collective Bargaining, Ready To Adopt Budget

The White Salmon City Council will be voting to adopt its 2026 budget on Wednesday.  The budget vote was delayed two weeks to allow collective bargaining with both municipal employees and police officers to get wrapped up.  Mayor Marla Keethler says they finished it last week.  Keethler says the cost of living adjustment for 2026 ended up at 4%.  She said the agreement will not substantially change the 2026 budget, adding this year they have a much clearer picture of its fiscal standing.  The meeting on Wednesday begins at 6 p.m. in the White Salmon Fire Hall.

