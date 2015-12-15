City Of The Dalles Issue Water Advisory

Two of the City of The Dalles three wells that are used to meet summer water demands are currently out of service due to unexpected mechanical failures. City officials are encouraging water customers to minimize or avoid unnecessary outdoor water use for the next two weeks to avoid any water supply issues. Some of the things that customers can do to reduce outdoor water use include temporarily reducing lawn and garden watering…using a sprinkler, drip irrigation or soaker hose for landscape and garden watering rather than an open hose…and using a commercial car wash that recycles much of its water rather than washing vehicles at home. If washing vehicles at home, using a spring-loaded nozzle rather than an open hose is recommended. Repairs to the wells are expected to be completed by the end of June. Chenowith Water PUD customers are not affected by this advisory. Customers can confirm their water provider at thedalles.org/waterdistrictmap. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.