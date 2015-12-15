City Of The Dalles Holds Briefing On Construction Projects

The City of The Dalles held a public briefing Thursday evening on three different projects that will lead to street closures and other impacts over the next couple of years. Most notable was the long-discussed First Street project to replace deteriorated roadway, walls and sidewalks. It will run from this winter into spring of 2027 and will require adjustments to allow public parking in that area to remain available with First Street being closed from Union to Laughlin. The Federal Street Plaza and the second phase of the upsizing of the main sewer trunk of the west side of The Dalles were also discussed. Details on the projects are available at thedalles.org.