City Of The Dalles Cracking Down On Signs In Public Right-of-Way

Starting Monday, the City of The Dalles is cracking down on illegal political campaign signs. City officials say non-permitted signs posted along public rights-of-way and city property create safety hazards for drivers and pedestrians. Under city code, crews will begin removing and confiscating these signs immediately—without prior notice. If your sign is impounded, unmarked signs will be held for 15 days before being destroyed. If the sign includes contact information, the city will notify the owner or campaign and hold it for 30 days, giving candidates time to reclaim it or request a hearing. Full details on the sign ordinance are available on the city’s website.