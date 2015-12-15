City of HR Moves Forward With Revolving Loan Program For Homes

The Hood River City Council voted to move forward with a Moderate Income Revolving Loan program created by the state with the intent to expand housing for households earning up to 120% of median income. An eligible housing development can receive a grant amount up to the estimated new property taxes it will generate over a specific period. Urban Renewal Administrator Will Norris presented program rules to the Council noting they were designed to be simple and low cost to administer. Big River Community Land Trust is expected to be the first applicant, for its proposed housing development on Avalon Way.