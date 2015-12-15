City of HR Gets Overview Of Stormwater Revenue Needs

The Hood River City Council received an overview of what kind of rate increases would be needed to fund capital investments to the municipal stormwater system.  Consultants from the firm FCS showed with the city facing $22 million in capital stormwater projects through 2035, to pay for them through rate revenue, those rates would have well over double-digit percentage increases through 2032, going from the current $11.03 a month per dwelling unit to $41.58 by 2032.  Consultant John Ghilarducci did give Councilors a short-term recommendation to increase the current rate by 20 percent to $13.24 in fiscal year 2027, and then look at coordinating with water and sewer rate planning over the next year or two.  Councilors were not asked to take any immediate action.  They will consider the information as they do their strategic planning work.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK