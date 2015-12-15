City of HR Gets Overview Of Stormwater Revenue Needs

The Hood River City Council received an overview of what kind of rate increases would be needed to fund capital investments to the municipal stormwater system. Consultants from the firm FCS showed with the city facing $22 million in capital stormwater projects through 2035, to pay for them through rate revenue, those rates would have well over double-digit percentage increases through 2032, going from the current $11.03 a month per dwelling unit to $41.58 by 2032. Consultant John Ghilarducci did give Councilors a short-term recommendation to increase the current rate by 20 percent to $13.24 in fiscal year 2027, and then look at coordinating with water and sewer rate planning over the next year or two. Councilors were not asked to take any immediate action. They will consider the information as they do their strategic planning work.