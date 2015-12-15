City of HR Continue Development Code Update Process

The City of Hood River is embarking on phase two of an update of its development code. City Councilors have held two meetings in recent weeks that have mostly involved being briefed on what is being considered by City planning staff. City Manager Abigail Elder says this is the first time the City has embarked on this sort of review in about 20 years. Elder says the Council will probably have three more meetings on the code to give planning staff feedback, with municipal staff to come back to the Council with proposed changes this winter.