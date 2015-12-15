City of HR Considers Police Home Again

Hood River City Councilors are hearing from Police Chief Neal Holste Monday evening to again visit the discussion of providing the police department with a more modern facility. The topic of constructing a new building for the HRPD has come up many times in the past. City Manager Abigail Elder says this time around, the option of renovating the department’s current home in the basement of City Hall will be part of what is considered. The discussion comes as the City Council embarks on a process to determine whether the City should go to voters with a bond measure in November of 2026.