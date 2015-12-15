City of HR Budget Committee Approves 26-27 Fiscal Plan

Hood River’s municipal budget committee approved the City budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year. They approved with it very few changes from the document developed by staff, but much of the discussion revolved around the future. The budget does begin to see a lowering of reserves, and those could run out in five years if it continues. Committee member and City Councilor Anna Cavaleri pointed out the City’s mission is to provide essential services at the lowest possible cost to enhance the quality of life, and that will lead to hard budget decisions in the future. The budget now goes to the City Council for approval at a meeting in June.