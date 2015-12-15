City of Hood River To Host Community Events On Bond Potential

The City of Hood River will host two community events this June on potential bond measures for the November 2026 ballot. On June 23rd, there will be a Housing Town Hall and Panel Discussion from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm at City Hall. Panelists will include Mid-Columbia Housing Authority Executive Director Karen Long, Big River Community Land Trust Executive Director Alysha Sherburne, and local developer Maui Meyer. The City is exploring a variety of bond sizes and models to use housing bond dollars: rentals, co-ops, and limited-equity ownership. The Town Hall is an opportunity to learn about them and provide feedback. On June 29th, there will be a Police Station Open House and Tour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall. The Hood River Police Department currently works out of a modified fire engine bay in the basement of City Hall that lacks many of the features necessary for police work. The City is exploring a construction bond to upgrade the police station and resolve ongoing deficiencies.