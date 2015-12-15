City Of Hood River Taking Ownership Of Hwy 281 On The Heights

The City of Hood River will take over ownership of Oregon Highway 281 from its intersection with Oak Street up through the Heights on July 1. City Councilors approved taking over the road from the Oregon Department of Transportation, something the City wanted as it embarks on the Heights Streetscape Plan. Urban Renewal Administrator Will Norris says the City will take over management of the sections of 12th and 13th Streets that are part of Highway 281, which in many cases were already being maintained by the City. ODOT will pay the City $2.3 million as general compensation for the transfer, which is about the cost for grind and overlay of the roadway. The City will also receive over $1.7 million to take responsibility for installing ADA compliant ramps along Taylor Avenue and on 13th Street from Taylor Avenue to Belmont by December 31, 2028. ODOT will retain responsibility for installing ADA compliant ramps everywhere else in the Heights along Highway 281 by December 31, 2032.