City of Hood River Preps For 2026 Bond Measure

The City of Hood River is beginning the process of preparing for a bond measure in November of 2026.  City Manager Abigail Elder presented City Councilors a timeline for exploring going to the voters with a bond proposal, starting with a presentation on the process at the panel’s next meeting on September 8.  Elder says they will have a special facilitated meeting on September 29 to consider a potential project list for bond funding.  Once a list is gathered and levy rate estimates are put together, the final two months of this year the City will work with a consultant to do polling to gauge public support for a bond measure.  The City Council identified general obligation bond funding as a “critical project” in its 2025-26 work plan.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK