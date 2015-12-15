City of Hood River Preps For 2026 Bond Measure

The City of Hood River is beginning the process of preparing for a bond measure in November of 2026. City Manager Abigail Elder presented City Councilors a timeline for exploring going to the voters with a bond proposal, starting with a presentation on the process at the panel’s next meeting on September 8. Elder says they will have a special facilitated meeting on September 29 to consider a potential project list for bond funding. Once a list is gathered and levy rate estimates are put together, the final two months of this year the City will work with a consultant to do polling to gauge public support for a bond measure. The City Council identified general obligation bond funding as a “critical project” in its 2025-26 work plan.