City of Hood River Looking For Planning Commissioners

The City of Hood River is looking for volunteers to serve on the Planning Commission. The city is accepting applications to fill vacancies on the commission, with terms running through September 30, 2030. Applicants must live within the Hood River city limits or the city’s Urban Growth Boundary. The Planning Commission conducts public hearings on zoning matters, makes recommendations to the City Council on land use issues, and helps update the city’s Comprehensive Plan. The commission meets on the first and third Mondays of each month at 5:30 p.m., with occasional special meetings. A childcare stipend is available for members attending city-related meetings. Applications are due by September 1. More information and application forms are available at Hood River City Hall or on the City of Hood River website.