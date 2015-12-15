City of Hood River Enters Into New Animal Control IGA With County

After a lengthy discussion, the Hood River City Council approved a five-year intergovernmental agreement for animal control services with Hood River County. Councilors spent considerable time talking about whether quality of shelter services the County can provide would be adequate if Hood River Adopt-A-Dog cannot overcome its current fiscal issues with the exhaustion of the Hukari Fund that has helped pay for the shelter’s operation. Councilor Doug Stepina said he was comfortable with the opt-out clauses built into the agreement should the City determine shelter services are inadequate. Under the new IGA going into effect September 1, the City will pay $41,700 in the first year, with a five percent increase each of the following four years of the deal.