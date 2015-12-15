City Of Hood River Breaks With ODOT On Sidewalk Repair

The City of Hood River has decided to work on repairing the sidewalk on 13th Street going to the northwest corner of the intersection with May Street on its own rather than working with the Oregon Department of Transportation. The sidewalk is elevated with aging piers holding them up, and has been closed for a year. City Manager Abigail Elder says the piers have started to crumble, and they were working with ODOT to get repairs, but they have come to the conclusion that what the state agency wanted to do wasn’t affordable. She says the City will do mitigation work to reopen the sidewalk in time for the upcoming school year. Elder says the City will have to fully repair the sidewalk in the next five to ten years.