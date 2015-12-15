Chip Seal Work In The Dalles Set For Week Of June 16

City of The Dalles crews and contractors will begin work on several pavement preservation projects next Monday. The chip seal projects will require short duration road closures between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at each location on the date the work is scheduled to take place. Detours will be in place during work hours. Proceed with caution in these areas during construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. A full list of projects and a 2025 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program map can be viewed at thedalles.org/summerstreetmaintenance. If you have questions, contact The Dalles Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.