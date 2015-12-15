Chip Seal Work In The Dalles Set For Week Of June 16

City of The Dalles crews and contractors will begin work on several pavement preservation projects next Monday.  The chip seal projects will require short duration road closures between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at each location on the date the work is scheduled to take place.  Detours will be in place during work hours.  Proceed with caution in these areas during construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices.  A full list of projects and a 2025 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program map can be viewed at thedalles.org/summerstreetmaintenance.  If you have questions, contact The Dalles Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK