Child Dies After Wandering From Hotel Room To Columbia River

A three-year-old child died on Saturday after being found in the Columbia River following a report of the youngster being missing from the Columbia River Hotel and Conference Center in The Dalles. According to a statement from The Dalles Police Department, the child was visiting the area with family from Washington. The child left the family’s room and got outside the hotel. Officers from The Dalles Police, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Intertribal Police all responded to the area and officers began to search for the child within minutes of the emergency call. Family members were also searching for the child who was located in the Columbia River near the Oregon shoreline. The child was transported to Adventist Health Columbia Gorge Hospital in The Dalles, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. The Columbia Gorge Major Crimes Team was activated to investigate, and the Wasco County District Attorney was consulted during the death investigation.