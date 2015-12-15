Chicago Man Dies In Highway 97 Accident

One man died in a collision between a van and a truck and trailer on Highway 97 in Klickitat County on Monday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, a van driven by a 42-year-old Chicago man was southbound on Highway 97 at milepost 11 just south of Goldendale just after 7:30 a.m. Monday when it crossed the centerline and struck the oncoming truck and trailer. The Chicago man, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was declared deceased at the scene. The truck driver, 53-year-old Abel Martinez of Vancouver, was transported to Klickitat Valley Hospital in Goldendale for treatment of injuries. Cause of the accident remains under investigation. Another truck and trailer could not stop in time and drove through the debris on the roadway. The WSP said the driver of that truck was uninjured.