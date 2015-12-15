Cherry Harvest Underway

Cherry harvest has begun in Mid-Columbia orchards, and so far there are signs it could be a good year grower.  Oregon State University Extension horticulturist Ashley Thompson says good weather leading up to harvest has helped the crop.  She says it a medium-sized crop, with good sizing.    Chelan cherries were being harvested this week in The Dalles area, and Thompson says Bing cherries are about ten to eighteen days out.  She noted Upper Valley growers are a bit behind that timeline, but they have also been doing harvesting.  Thompson says the domestic market is the largest for cherries, but many will end up in Canada and Southeast Asia.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK