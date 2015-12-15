Cherry Festival Weekend Arrives

Northwest Cherry Festival weekend has arrived in The Dalles, with plenty of changes as attractions are moved due to the on-going construction on 1st Street. The Rainier Amusements Carnival will start in Lewis & Clark Festival Park at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, with most of other activities on Saturday. The festival will be spread out from Festival Park to 4th Street. The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Lisa Farquharson says while there are location changes, and a little more area to walk, she says all of the usual attractions are there. Festival Parade leaves 6th and Webber at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning, the vendors’ market is on Federal Street, the Community Fair on 4th and Washington, and the Children’s Activity Fair in the Civic Auditorium parking lot off 4th Street. A complete schedule is at northwestcherryfestival.com.