Cherry Festival Vendor Market Moves To Future Federal Street Plaza

This year’s vendor market for the Northwest Cherry Festival on Saturday is located where the future Federal Street Plaza will be constructed.  The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Lisa Farquharson says the former Tony’s Town and Country lot will also have vendors.  Farquharson also says they have about half the usual number of vendors due to space issues and the market operation being shortened to just Saturday, but all the spaces they have are sold.  The Community Fair will be on Fourth Street between Federal and Washington, and a Children’s Activity Fair will be located in the parking lot between The Dalles Civic Auditorium and the Medical Arts Building.

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