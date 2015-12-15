Cherry Festival To Be Headquartered On Fourth Street

The Northwest Cherry Festival in The Dalles this spring will be headquartered on Fourth Street from Federal to not quite all the way to Union Street. The festival had to move off of First Street as renovations there will be taking place for at least a year. The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Lisa Farquharson says they have worked with the City of The Dalles to make the decision to move to Fourth Street. She realizes this will be inconvenient for some businesses on Fourth Street, but they are working to lessen the impact. Farquharson says the Chamber and the City will be releasing further details on the Festival’s new location in the very near future. The Cherry Fest will be the weekend of April 24th to the 26th.