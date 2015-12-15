Cherry Festival Releases Updated Plans

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce announced its plans for operating the Northwest Cherry Festival this year while renovations of its usual home on First Street take place, including revising a proposed footprint that moves the carnival to Lewis and Clark Festival Park. Chamber CEO Lisa Farquharson said they heard concerns from Fourth Street businesses after it was announced that street was going to be the hub of this year’s event. The Chamber says vendor market activities will only take place on Saturday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to reduce multi-day street closures, and other festival elements have been redistributed throughout downtown The Dalles. The carnival has been curtailed to fit the size of Lewis and Clark Festival Park, and will operate only on Friday evening, Saturday, and Sunday. Rather than a centralized music stage, the Chamber is partnering with local businesses to promote their scheduled performances throughout the weekend. Further logistical details and maps will be released in the coming weeks.