Cherry Fest To Return To Three Days

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce is expecting next year’s Northwest Cherry Festival to return to being a three-day event. It was reduced to concentrate on a single Saturday this past year due to the closure of 1st Street for construction. New Chamber CEO Lynn Cox says they found that last year, the businesses with live music did well, while others received more foot traffic as a result of the changes to the festival bringing people to them. Cox noted the Festival Street Plaza will be finished in the spring, which will give them some more space to use. Cox adds the festival will basically have the same footprint as it did last year, with an eye toward returning to 1st Street in 2028.