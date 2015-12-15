Cherry Fest Sees Revenues Down, But Businesses Benefit

Last month’s Northwest Cherry Festival brought in less revenue and saw expenses increase for The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce, but downtown businesses saw an upturn in their traffic.  The festival had to be revamped and attractions spread throughout the downtown area due to the First Street reconstruction project.  Chamber CEO Lisa Farquharson said they had to reduce the number of vendors because of a lack of space, and the move of the carnival to Lewis & Clark Festival Park also led to a drop in revenue.  But at the same time, she says downtown businesses reported they did better than in the past.  And all of that will be considered for next year, when the Festival will have even less space with the Federal Street Plaza expected to be finished, and the First Street renovations continuing.

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