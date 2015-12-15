Cherry Fest Plans Expected Later In The Week

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce plans by the end of the week to release its vision for how the Northwest Cherry Festival will operate and where it will be located while construction takes place o First Street.  Chamber CEO Lisa Farquharson says a team has spent the last three months has been analyzing different locations.  Farquharson says while the Cherry Fest has grown over the last few years, she says no matter what they come up with, it will not be as large as it has been in the last few years.  She notes that means they probably won’t be able to bring in as much money from the outside as they have been able to in recent years.

