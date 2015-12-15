Cherry Fest Parade Entries At Capacity

The revamped Northwest Cherry Festival will be taking place this weekend in The Dalles. With First Street closed for renovation, Festival attractions will be spread out from Lewis & Clark Festival Park to Fourth Street. The park will host the Rainier Amusements Carnival starting on Friday at 4 p.m. Most of the events will take place on Saturday, with the annual parade at 10 a.m. beginning at 6th and Webber and taking the usual route through downtown. The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Lisa Farquharson notes they are no longer taking parade entries, as it is full. There are 100 entrants for the parade. A schedule of events is available at northwestcherryfestival.com.