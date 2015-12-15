CGOA Cabaret Coming Friday

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents its fundraising Cabaret this Friday at The Ruins in Hood River. CGOA’s Stages Musical Theatre is hosting the event, so the Association’s Andrew Kirschbaum says it will feature the group performing past hits that they have done. He adds attendees will have some tasty auction items to bid on in the form of desserts. Doors open Friday evening at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:15 p.m. The show has sold out the last two years. Tickets are available in advance at gorgeorchestra.org.