CGFG Researching USDA Marketing Order For Cherries

A Columbia Gorge Fruit Growers committee is research the potential benefits of creating a U.S. Department of Agriculture marketing order for cherries. Such an order could set fruit quality and size standards. Oregon Sweet Cherry Commission Chair Ian Chandler says the goal would be to provide better price returns for growers, and create transparency standards with a non-moving target. If the CGFG committee finds a marketing order would be beneficial, it would go to the Oregon Sweet Cherry Commission, and ultimately involve hearings and a referendum vote. Washington currently has its own sweet cherry marketing order.