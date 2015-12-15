CGCC Water Line Repairs Completed

Repairs were completed Tuesday on a water main leak at the Columbia Gorge Community College campus in The Dalles that closed most of the campus on Monday, and still had three buildings shut down Tuesday morning.  Buildings 1, 2, and 3 were reopened at around noon Tuesday.  Buildings 4 and 5, the Art Building and Regional Skills Center were open at the start of the day.  CGCC Communications Director Tom Penberthy says the leak was found to originate under a sidewalk near the campus amphitheater.  The Dalles campus will be fully operational Wednesday.        

