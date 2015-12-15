CGCC Tuition To Remain The Same In 26-27

Columbia Gorge Community College tuition will remain the same in 2026-27.  The school’s board of education recently decided that tuition will remain at $125 per credit, plus fees.  CGCC Communications Director Tom Penberthy says for a few years, the college has charged more than other community colleges in the state, but that gap is closing.  He adds a big reason for the cost difference was the various career and technical classes CGCC offers that require more supplies to run.  Penberthy notes CGCC offers a number of opportunities for students to receive scholarships and grants-in-aid to bring down the cost of attending classes.

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