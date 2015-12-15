CGCC Tuition To Remain The Same In 26-27

Columbia Gorge Community College tuition will remain the same in 2026-27. The school’s board of education recently decided that tuition will remain at $125 per credit, plus fees. CGCC Communications Director Tom Penberthy says for a few years, the college has charged more than other community colleges in the state, but that gap is closing. He adds a big reason for the cost difference was the various career and technical classes CGCC offers that require more supplies to run. Penberthy notes CGCC offers a number of opportunities for students to receive scholarships and grants-in-aid to bring down the cost of attending classes.