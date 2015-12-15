CGCC To Host Transfer Day Thursday

Columbia Gorge Community College will host Oregon Transfer Day on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Hook Café on the CGCC campus in  The Dalles.  Oregon Transfer Day gives CGCC students the opportunity to meet one-on-one with representatives from four-year colleges and universities.  Students who are planning to transfer after completing their associate degree can ask questions about admissions, transfer credits, financial aid, scholarships, and campus life.  The event will also feature CGCC’s own advisors, who can chat with students, both current and prospective, about their future plans.  High School students who are planning a transfer path are also encouraged to attend.

