CGCC Selected To Participate In Adult Learner Initiative

Columbia Gorge Community College is one of six educational institutions in the country selected to participate in the Rural Community College Adult Learner Engagement initiative, a new national project supported by Lumina Foundation, CollegeAPP, and StrategyForward Advisors. The two-year initiative focuses on developing and testing innovative strategies to support the more than 43 million U.S. adults between the ages of 25 and 64 who have not yet completed a post-secondary training or education program. CGCC vice president of student services Karly Aparicio says supporting adult learners in career training and retraining is central to the college’s mission, and being part of this initiative strengthens the school’s ability to reach adults 25 and older and connect them with the equitable access to education CGCC provides. Through this project, CGCC will analyze data to identify and reach adult learners across the region, implement targeted messaging and marketing strategies designed for adults, refresh brand strategies and student engagement tools, develop long-term plans to sustain enrollment momentum, and share lessons learned with peers in the cohort.