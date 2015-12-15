CGCC SBDC Launches Business Retail & Restaurant Programs

The Columbia Gorge Community College Small Business Development Center is launching two nine-month programs designed to help local business owners, managers and employees strengthen their operations. The Retail and Restaurant Small Business Management programs run from October through June, combining monthly expert-led workshops with one-on-one business advising. The Retail program begins October 5th and is offered online. A full $900 scholarship means qualifying participants can attend at no cost, while funding lasts. Topics include customer service, finances, digital marketing, artificial intelligence tools, hiring and inventory management. The Restaurant program starts October 13th at the CGCC Hood River campus, with some sessions held at local businesses. A $700 scholarship reduces the nine-hundred-dollar tuition to two hundred dollars. Both programs have limited scholarships and space, available first come, first served. Registration and more information are available through the Oregon Small Business Development Center Network or by contacting CGCC’s Small Business Development Center.