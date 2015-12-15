CGCC Registration Underway For Fall Term

The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association is getting ready for its 2026-27 season to start in September. The CGOA’s Dan Kenealy says they will be unveiling their schedule at the start of the month, but it will feature five performances of the Jazz Collective, three performance each for the Gorge Sinfonietta and Voci Community Choir, and a production by the Stages Musical Theater this spring. The first CGOA event for the season will be the End of Summer Big Bands Royale with Michael Paul, the CGOA Jazz Collective Big Band, and the North Portland Big Band on September 10 at 7 p.m. at The Ruins in Hood River. Tickets will go on sale September 1 at gorgeorchestra.org, when a redesigned website will launch.