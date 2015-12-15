CGCC Preparing Integrated Ag Program Starting Next Fall

Columbia Gorge Community College is preparing to offer a new Integrated Ag Science and Technology program beginning in the fall of 2027. Ed Thomas is the program’s instructor, and says it is designed to address a critical regional workforce gap by providing flexible agricultural training. Thomas adds he has been working with local stakeholders to develop the program to bridge the gap between traditional agronomy and modern, data-driven farming. The program will feature two embedded one-year certificates within the associate’s degree, allowing incumbent workers to upskill easily while offering a full two-year pathway. Those who are interested in the program can email ethomas@cgcc.edu.