CGCC Looks To Fill Budget Committee Vacancies

Columbia Gorge Community College is trying to fill seven vacancies on its budget committee.  District electors in Hood River and Wasco counties can be considered for appointment by the CGCC Board of Education to a three-year term on the budget committee.  Those who would like to apply can send a letter of interest and resume with qualifications, phone number, and address to the Board of Education at Columbia Gorge Community College, 400 East Scenic Drive in The Dales, zip code 97058, or by email at tprince@cgcc.edu.  Deadline for consideration is January 20.

