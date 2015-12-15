CGCC Looks To Fill Board Vacancy

The Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Education is looking to fill a vacant board position representing Hood River County.  The appointed board member will serve the remainder of the term through June 30, 2027.  Anyone interested must be a qualified district elector living in Hood River County.   To apply, submit a letter of interest outlining your qualifications to the Columbia Gorge Community College President’s Office by August 17.  For more information, contact the President’s Office at Columbia Gorge Community College.

 

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