CGCC Looks To Fill Board Vacancy

The Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Education is looking to fill a vacant board position representing Hood River County. The appointed board member will serve the remainder of the term through June 30, 2027. Anyone interested must be a qualified district elector living in Hood River County. To apply, submit a letter of interest outlining your qualifications to the Columbia Gorge Community College President’s Office by August 17. For more information, contact the President’s Office at Columbia Gorge Community College.