CGCC Joins Initiative To Help Rural Colleges Align With Community Needs

Columbia Gorge Community College has recently joined an initiative aimed at helping small, rural colleges align education with real community and workforce needs.  CGCC Vice President of Instructional Services Dr. Jarett Gilbert says the school has always been in that space, but now they can work with similar colleges and see what is working around the country.  Among new programs that CGCC has in development are Behavioral and Mental Health, Bachelor of Science in Education, and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Advanced Manufacturing.  Gilbert notes all of the programs being considered are based off of feedback from community partners.

