CGCC Introduces Two New Transfer Pathways

Columbia Gorge Community College says it has two new enhanced opportunities for students seeking career advancement and transfer pathways. One works towards a paramedic license. Students complete their first year of coursework locally at CGCC then transition into Chemeketa Community College’s paramedic program, which would be delivered on-site at CGCC. The second is an updated agreement with Pacific Northwest College of Art to create a clear transfer pathway for students pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts. Eligible students can receive a $5,000 transfer partner scholarship, which is stackable with other scholarships and external aid. The agreement provides meaningful credit for previous coursework and removes common transfer barriers. Information on both programs is available at cgcc.edu.