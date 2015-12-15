CGCC Gets Approval To Move Forward On Teacher Program

Columbia Gorge Community College has been approved by the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission to move forward toward offering a new Bachelor of Applied Science in Education degree, creating a local pathway for students to become licensed teachers. CGCC Communications Director Tom Penberthy says the Bachelor of Applied Science degree focuses on career-specific skills and hands-on learning—helping move classroom-ready educators and instructional paraprofessionals into teaching roles more quickly. CGCC is one of five community colleges statewide selected to offer the degree, alongside Chemeketa, Linn-Benton, Rogue, and Treasure Valley. There are still a number of steps to be taken before the program can begin, most notably receiving accreditation from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, as well as gaining approval from Oregon’s Teacher Standards and Practices Commission.