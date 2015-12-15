CGCC Awards Diplomas & Certificates At Commencement

Columbia Gorge Community College awarded a total of 131 diplomas and certificates to students who completed their studies during the 2024-25 academic year during its recent commencement ceremony. Among the graduates, 52 were recognized as CGCC Foundation Scholars—students who received scholarship support from the CGCC Foundation, underscoring the college’s commitment to making higher education accessible and affordable for students throughout the Columbia Gorge region. CGCC honored 37 GED graduates, 28 students received their Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degrees and plan to go on to complete their Bachelor degrees at 4-year colleges. CGCC’s Nursing Program celebrated 26 graduates. As part of the ceremony, Christina Knapp was honored as 2025’s Outstanding GED Graduate, Claudia Huila as 2025 Outstanding Graduate, Maria Ortiz the Leonardo da Vinci Distinguished Transfer Student Award, and graduate Lexus Williams and Writing instructor tina ontiveros both received the 2025 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Awards. CGCC recognized Electro-Mechanical Technology instructor Kalie Brunton with the Reine Thomas Faculty Excellence Award, and Equitable Funding Support Navigator Emilie Sanchez-Lopez with the Staff Excellence Award.