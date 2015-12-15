CGCC Announces Two New Academic Programs

Columbia Gorge Community College announced two new academic program, including an Initial Early Childhood Education certificate, offered in both English and Spanish, and an Additive Manufacturing Processes certificate in the college’s Advanced Manufacturing and Fabrication program.  The 12-credit Initial Early Childhood Education certificate, designed for part-time students to complete in a year, prepares students to work in childcare centers, preschool programs, and other early learning settings serving children from birth through age eight.  The new Additive Manufacturing Processes certificate requires 36 credits, designed to fit in one full academic year, and positions students at the forefront of modern manufacturing by training them to use CNC manufacturing, 3D design and printing to create parts and products from polymers and metals.  The Additive Manufacturing Processes certificate is part of CGCC’s growing Advanced Manufacturing and Fabrication offerings.  Early Childhood Education graduates will help meet the growing demand for qualified teachers and caregivers, while Additive Manufacturing students will bring cutting‑edge technical skills into local shops and industrial workplaces.  Information on both programs is available at cgcc.edu.

 

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