CGCC Additive Manufacturing Programs Works With Over 30 Local Clients

Columbia Gorge Community College’s Regional Additive Manufacturing program has produced over $640,000 in product for over 30 unique local clients at a fraction of the cost it would take them to purchase the same material from commercial producers.  CGCC received a federal grant to expand its advance manufacturing lab  to provide laser sintering and rapid prototyping, both to train students and for use by businesses in the area.  CGCC instructor Robert Wells-Clark says they have seen three particular sectors gravitate to the equipment:  aerospace, sports equipment manufacturers, and agricultural manufacturing.  CGCC held a grand opening last week for its new Industrial Training and Assessment Center.

