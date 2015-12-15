Central Gorge Master Gardeners Sign-Ups Start Friday

OSU Extension’s Central Gorge Master Gardeners program will begin taking registrations for 2026 on Friday, October 31. Outreach Program Coordinator Megan Wickersham says the title is a bit misleading, saying you don’t have to be a “master gardener” to join. You only have to be interested in gardening and want to learn more. Those who are accepted into the program will take a series of classes during the winter on a wide variety of gardening-related subjects. Then members give back to the community through a variety of projects and outreach programs. To sign up for the Central Gorge Master Gardeners program beginning October 31, go online to centralgorgemga.org.