CCHC Completes Purchase Of Apartments In Cascade Locks

A 51-year-old affordable housing complex in Cascade Locks is getting a major renovation. Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation has completed its purchase of Columbia View Apartments, a 12-unit affordable housing community. The nonprofit says preserving existing affordable housing is especially important in smaller communities like Cascade Locks, where replacing those homes can be difficult. Planned improvements include a new roof, siding, windows and exterior doors, along with new decks and stairs. Kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, plumbing, heating and cooling systems, parking and other site features will also be upgraded. One apartment will be converted into an accessible unit, with improved accessible routes throughout the property. CCHC expects construction to begin quickly and hopes all 12 apartments will be fully operational before the end of 2026. The project is being funded through a combination of public grants and loans, with support from Oregon Housing and Community Services, USDA Rural Development, Enterprise Community Partners and other project partners.