CCA Big Sing Fundraiser Friday

Columbia Center For The Arts in Hood River will hold its Big Sing fundraiser this Friday. CCA Executive Director Tim Harkins says they are bringing in the Low Bar Chorale for a unique community sing-a-long. Harkins says they have a goal of raising $40,000, which will be used to continue to expand the offerings at the Center and in its gallery. There will also be food and drink, and a live and silent auction. The event will be this Friday evening at 6 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts. Tickets are available at columbiaarts.org.