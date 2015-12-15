CCA Big Sing Fundraiser Friday

Columbia Center For The Arts in Hood River will hold its Big Sing fundraiser this Friday.  CCA Executive Director Tim Harkins says they are bringing in the Low Bar Chorale for a unique community sing-a-long.  Harkins says they have a goal of raising $40,000, which will be used to continue to expand the offerings at the Center and in its gallery.  There will also be food and drink, and a live and silent auction.  The event will be this Friday evening at 6 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts.  Tickets are available at columbiaarts.org.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK