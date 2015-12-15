CASA Volunteers Grow, But So Does Need

Columbia Gorge CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, has seen its ranks of volunteer advocates grow, but the need has been increasing as well. The agency serves Wasco, Hood River, and Sherman counties, advising courts on what is in the best interest of children. Executive Director Christopher Janetzko says in the just completed fiscal year, they saw the number of children they help rise to 100 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. They still have about fifteen on a waiting list. Columbia Gorge CASA is in the midst of preparing for its winter volunteer trainings. Those who are interested in being a CASA volunteer can get more information at columbiagorgecasa.org.