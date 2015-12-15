Columbia Gorge CASA is among the Oregon nonprofits receiving support through Columbia Bank’s annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive. The campaign, now underway, will benefit organizations serving children in foster and kinship care, along with their caregivers. Columbia Gorge CASA serves Hood River, Sherman and Wasco counties. The organization trains and supports community volunteers who advocate for the safety, well-being and best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Through the end of 2026, Columbia Bank employees will help raise money and organize volunteer efforts for local nonprofit partners. The campaign represents a shift in focus for Warm Hearts, which began in 2015. Over its first decade, the drive raised nearly three million dollars for more than 100 nonprofits helping people experiencing homelessness. This year, contributions will go directly to nonprofit organizations in the communities where the funds are raised, supporting children and families with resources, educational opportunities and stronger support networks.